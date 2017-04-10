Joe Hart is being chased by Manchester United,

The Manchester City target is liked by a number of teams, despite having made five errors leading to goals this season, the second-most in Serie A behind Palermo’s Josip Posavec.

The Red Devils are worried about goalkeeper David De Gea leaving for Real Madrid, though the Merengues are also interested in Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois.

Also linked to Liverpool - or even to a stay with Torino - Hart is liked by Jose Mourinho. Not trusted by Pep Guardiola this season, the Shrewsbury native was loaned to the Granata this season and replaced with Claudio Bravo.

With a release clause of

30 million, Hart is still respected all over England.

Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has said, however,

"Hart wants to stay at Torino but we are all aware, both him and the club, that we can't buy him”

"At the most we could take him on loan for another year but that depends on both Manchester City and him. We will need to know if Hart is going to be here next year because if he's not then we'll need to change the way we play."

, Mihajlovic told La Gazzetta dello Sport last week.