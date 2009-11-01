Man Utd, Chelsea and top EPL clubs should be worried by early transfer window end

Premier League clubs decided yesterday that the next summer transfer window will end before the beginning of next season and that’s causing a huge debate among football fans. Today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport confirms Manchester City and Manchester United voted against the decision that, however, was eventually approved as 14 Premier League clubs voted in favour of it.



The Italian paper points out that both Manchester clubs as well as Chelsea and any other top Premier League club should be worried by the decision taken by the Premier League, especially if other European leagues won’t make a similar decision in the future.



The reason is pretty simple. Small and medium Premier League clubs, in fact, do not fear foreign clubs can sign their players when the transfer window is closed. The price-tags and wages of those players, in fact, are not affordable by most European clubs of the same level and top European clubs won’t even think about signing them.



On the contrary, top English clubs like Man U, City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal will fear that any European club can tempt one of their stars when the transfer window is closed and they don’t have any more chances to sign a replacement.



That’s the main reason why top Premier League clubs should be worried by early transfer window end unless the rest of Europe decide to follow the English example.

