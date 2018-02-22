Manchester United have won just one of their last 14 matches in all competitions against Chelsea (D5 L8) – winning this exact fixture last season in the Premier League (2-0).



Chelsea will be looking to do the league double over Man Utd for the fourth time in the Premier League and first time since 2009-10 under Carlo Ancelotti (also 2004-05 under Jose Mourinho and 1993-94 under Glenn Hoddle).



Only Liverpool (4) have done the league double over Man Utd more times in Premier League history than Chelsea (3 – level with Man City and Arsenal).



Manchester United have lost more Premier League games (18) and conceded more Premier League goals (67) against Chelsea than they have against any other side in the competition.



Antonio Conte has won three of his four meetings in all competitions as Chelsea manager against Jose Mourinho (W3 L1) - twice in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup.