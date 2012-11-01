Neymar has been involved in a furious training ground bust up with assistant coach Juan Carlos Unzue.

Tensions look to have reached boiling point in Barcelona as the La Liga title enters it’s final straight. Marca (via The Daily Star) reports today that Brazilian superstarhas been involved in a furious training ground bust up with assistant coach Juan Carlos Unzue.

The journal claims that the Unzue, strongly tipped to succeed Luis Enrique in the Camp Nou hot-seat, told Neymar that he thought he was holding back in training and that if he continued to do so, he would end up like his fellow countryman and former Barca legend Ronaldinho. These comments apparently left the 25-year-old furious and incidents like this will have both Manchester United and Chelsea licking their lips in anticipation.



Both clubs have been linked with moves for a man who is one of the most recognisable footballers on the planet and it seems as though he is not the only high-profile star at the club who is unhappy at the prospect of Unzue taking over at the helm.



Only yesterday, reports surfaced that full-back Jordi Alba would quit the club in summer if the assistant becomes the main man with Manchester City ready to offer him the chance to head to the Premier League.