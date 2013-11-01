Man Utd, Chelsea on red alert as PSG star claims contract extension ‘does not depend on him’
01 May at 14:30Chelsea and Manchester United are reported to be interested in PSG defensive star Marquinhos who is contracted with the Ligue1 giants until June 2019. The Brazilian has released an interview with Journal de Dimanche revealing that there is no news regarding new contract negotiations with his club.
“It [a new deal] does not depend on me only, let’s see what will happen”, the Brazilian star said.
“I feel part of this project but you have to see if the manager and the president want me to stay. I am in no rush because my contract expires in 2019. I am a player of PSG and I am feeling a Parisian. I love this club and I love what they’ve done for me”.
According to reports in Spain, Barcelona and Manchester City are also long time admirers of the 23-year-old who netted in PSG’s 3-1 defeat to Nice yesterday night.
The Brazilian joined PSG for € 31 million from AS Roma in summer 2013.
