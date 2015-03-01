Man Utd & Chelsea target claims he wants PSG move

Brazilian starlet Thiago Maia is transfer target of both Chelsea and Manchester United as both Premier League clubs made offers to sign him from Santos last summer. The 19-year-old midfielder won the Olympic medal with U23 Brazil national team last summer and is considered one of the best Brazilian starlets currently playing in South America.



The talented midfielder, however, has released an interview with Lance! Claiming that he wants a move to PSG in the summer.



“If I had a chance to go to Europe, I would move to PSG”, Thiago Maia said.



“Everybody has his own dreams, but I like their style. People want to leave dreams of other people and that’s bad.”



“The structure of the club, the country and the city: I love everything related to PSG. Said that, I’d also consider moves to Barcelona or Real Madrid because they are big clubs. I have a dream. I want to play for a big club and I hope that I will do that one day.”

