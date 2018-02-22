Torino striker Andrea Belotti is set to be one of the big names in the summer transfer market. The 24-year-old, who has been linked previously with Milan, Manchester United and Chelsea, has had a disappointing season this term, but despite this, he could still orchestrate a big move at the end of the campaign.



Speaking to Rai Sport ahead of Tuesday night’s friendly against England at Wembley, Belotti had this warning for any potential suitors; “It’s not enough to go to a great team if you only sit on the bench. I only want to do well on the field. One condition before moving to a big club is that I will be a guaranteed starter.”



His current deal in Turin expires in 2021 and after last season’s devastating form threw him into the spotlight; this season has seen Belotti hit just nine goals in 25 games in all competitions.