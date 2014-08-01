Riyad Mahrez to Manchester United but has been blocked by Old Trafford chiefs. Having put his case across to the club’s power brokers,

Latest reports claim that Jose Mourinho wants to bring Algerian internationalto Manchester United but has been blocked by Old Trafford chiefs. Having put his case across to the club’s power brokers, SFR Sport (via The Daily Star) reports that any potential move has been vetoed despite the player himself looking for a move away from Leicester City this summer.

The French TV station states that the Portuguese tactician wants to get him out of The King Power Stadium but his board claim he’s not the right player for the club. Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare claims he will not let the 26-year-old leave on the cheap but is willing to listen to offers.



Shakespeare stated that; “He wants to play for a top-six club. If we don’t get an offer from a top-six club, he stays. If that offer comes in and it’s not enough, he stays. It is quite clear for me at the moment, he has made that statement but he is our player.”