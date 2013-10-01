Man Utd, City target not leaving Bayern Munich claims Ancelotti
31 March at 15:00Carlo Ancelotti has denied that Germany and Bayern Munich starlet Joshua Kimmich will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season. The Italian tactician was asked questions regarding the player’s future during a press conference held in Munich today as this morning’s report of the Kicker (via TEAMtalk) suggested both Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in signing the versatile defender.
Both Mourinho and Guardiola are reportedly thinking to be considering signing the Germany International to strengthen their defensive departments but Bayern Munich’s boss firmly confirmed the player’s future will be at the Allianz Arena.
“There is no chance for him to leave Bayern Munich in the summer”, Ancelotti told reporters.
Kimmich has already seven goals and two assists in 31 appearances with the Bundesliga giants. He can either play as right-back or centre midfielder and the imminent retirement of Philip Lahm could help him to gain even more game time once the current season ends. The 22-year-old’s contract at the Allianz Arena runs until 2020.
