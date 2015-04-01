Man Utd 'confident' of landing €100m Griezmann this summer
18 January at 09:20Manchester United are “increasingly confident” of landing Antoine Griezmann this summer, according to Miguel Delaney of the Independent.
The Spanish football correspondent claims that the two sides have been talking for several months, and that the Euro 2016 star is enticed by the notion of moving to Manchester and playing with international team-mate Paul Pogba.
Here are some more choice quotes from the piece:
“United would likely have to match Griezmann's buy-out clause, that is set at €100m.
The principles of any prospective deal have already been verbally agreed, including weekly wage and prospective shirt number”
This follows recent reports from Spain in which the Colchoneros were “resigned” to losing Griezmann, who has scored 51 Liga goals in 92 games since joining Atleti in 2014.
This would, incidentally, push Atletico Madrid to make another bid for former striker Diego Costa, whose recent disagreements with Chelsea saw him dropped from last weekend’s win over Leicester City.
Tempted by big offers from China, could the Spaniard instead opt to return to his former club?
Share on