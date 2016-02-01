A conversation between David De Gea and Antoine Griezmann has sparked transfer speculations as the duo was spotted while laughing and joking ahead of Tuesday’s International friendly between France and Spain. Both players have played for Atletico Madrid although Griezmann joined the Vicente Calderon hierarchy three years after that the Spaniard had moved to Manchester United.



Griezmann, however, spent five years at Real Sociedad and that’s why the Frenchman knows so well the Spanish goalkeeper who is being linked with a return to Spain with Real Madrid interested in signing him.







​Griezmann, on the other hand, is a top target of Manchester Unite despite the Frenchman’s € 100 million release clause.



José Mourinho is said to be willing to meet the France star’s minimum transfer fee in the summer and several reports in England have highlighted that the conversation between De Gea and Griezmann has given Man Utd fans hope the Frenchman can move to the Old Trafford in the summer.







​Chelsea are also being linked with a summer move for Griezmann who, however, has not yet reached any agreement with any club as the player’s entourage confirmed a few weeks ago.

