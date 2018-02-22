Man Utd: Darmian gives greenlight to Juventus move
14 April at 10:00Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian has said yes to a move to Serie A Juventus, reports from TuttoSport say.
The 28-year-old Italian full-back joined United from Torino in the summer of 2015 under the tutelage of Louis van Gaal. He has, since then, failed to establish himself as a regular at Old Trafford and has fallen out of favor this season. He has started only twice in the Premier League and has appeared thrice from the bench.
Reports from Tuttosport believe that Darmian is willing to move to Juve and has given a greenlight regarding a possible move.
Juventus have drawn strong links with Darmian over the past year and they will be in the market for a replacement for the aging Stephan Lichtsteiner and Darmian could well be the man to take his place at the bianconeri. While Darmian is willing to move, Juve are yet to make a substantial offer for the former AC Milan man.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
