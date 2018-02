Manchester United are known to be long time admirers of Gremio starlet Arthur, reports in England claim. Mundo Deportivo According to , however, the Brazilian midfielder has never been so close to joining Barcelona.Arthur has already agreed to join the blaugrana in January 2019 and the La Liga giants are now finalizing a deal with Gremio as well.The Catalan paper claims chiefs of the Catalan club haveBarcelona general director Robert FernandezAfter a meeting held with the player’s representative, Fernandez has met his Gremio counterpart Carlos Amodeu as well as Gremio’s director of foobtall Andre Zanotta.Barcelona are reportedly ready tois expected to be included in the deal depending on personal and team targets.