Man Utd dealt blow as Barcelona close to reaching agreement for Brazilian promise
20 February at 11:50Manchester United are known to be long time admirers of Gremio starlet Arthur, reports in England claim.
According to Mundo Deportivo, however, the Brazilian midfielder has never been so close to joining Barcelona.
Arthur has already agreed to join the blaugrana in January 2019 and the La Liga giants are now finalizing a deal with Gremio as well.
The Catalan paper claims chiefs of the Catalan club have been travelling to Brazil to finalize a deal with Gremio.
Barcelona general director Robert Fernandez is now in Brazil where he has already met the player’s agent Jorge Machado. After a meeting held with the player’s representative, Fernandez has met his Gremio counterpart Carlos Amodeu as well as Gremio’s director of foobtall Andre Zanotta.
Barcelona are reportedly ready to invest € 30 million to sign the player on a permanent deal. An additional fee of € 10 million is expected to be included in the deal depending on personal and team targets.
