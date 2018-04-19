Man Utd dealt transfer blow as Barca could raise Umtiti release clause to €250m
19 April at 10:00Manchester United are long time admires of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti. The France International joined the blaugrana in summer 2016 for € 25 million and is now one of the most exciting defenders in Europe.
No secret the Red Devils have set their sights on the talented centre defender who is in talks with his current club to sign a new deal.
Umtiti’s contract expires in June 2021 but the biggest problem of the player’s deal is that it includes a release clause of € 60 million.
According to several reports Manchester United would be open to match the player’s release clause in the summer and that’s why Barcelona are in a rush to make the player sign a new deal.
Mundo Deportivo reports the player has already rejected Barcelona’s contract offer twice but the blaugrana are determined to make the player sign a new deal as soon as possible.
Contacts between the two clubs are ongoing and Barcelona will soon make a fresh offer to the France defender trying to raise his release clause to € 250 million.
