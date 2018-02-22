Man Utd dealt transfer blow as Brazilian starlet announces Barcelona agreement
22 February at 12:10Barcelona are edging closer to completing the signing of highly-rated midfielder Arthur from Copa Libertadores champions Grêmio. Indeed, during an interview with Sport TV, the player himself has confirmed these rumours:
“I have a contract with Grêmio. I have not signed anything with Barcelona. Talks are well underway, but I am a Grêmio player. I am going to dedicate myself to winning here as much as possible. We are close to an agreement, but there are still some issues to be finalised. Things could move forward next week.”
Blaugrana technical secretary Robert Fernández is currently in Porto Alegre in order to personally take care of negotiations and ensure that the Brazilian midfielder moves to Catalonia sooner rather than later.
Manchester United are also interested in securing the 21-year-old’s services, though it now seems very unlikely that he will end up at Old Trafford. There is a will on all sides to allow the player to play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho at Camp Nou.
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
