Man Utd defender could become Dani Alves’ successor at Juventus

Brazilian right-back Dani Alves recently opened up about the way in which his time at Juventus came to an end by saying: “At Juventus I did not have fun on the pitch. Italian football must follow Napoli’s lead.” Once again, this showed that, during his solitary season in Turin, all was not well and his relationship with several teammates were strained, to say the least. Serie A did not enthuse him.



The former Barcelona man appears to have settled into life in Paris a lot better, despite it seeming inevitable that he would join Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City instead. In any case, he is much happier now, both as a footballer and a man.



Meanwhile, Bianconeri directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici continue to work on finding a suitable replacement for him. The duo hope to add greater competition for Mattia De Sciglio, with Stephan Lichtsteiner unlikely to be at the club too much longer. In fact, the Swiss full-back has already been proposed to Valencia, but the Spanish side are not overly keen on the idea of signing him.



Šime Vrsaljko and Matteo Darmian both remain concrete targets, but Juve are also said to be considering several other options. His long-term heir is bound to arrive soon, but don’t be too surprised if someone who hasn’t been mentioned previously ends up arriving at Vinovo.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)