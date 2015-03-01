Matteo Darmian is coy about his future.

The Manchester United man has been linked to a return to either Inter or Juventus next season, having failed to make much of an impression at Old Trafford.

Yet the Italian international has been rather elusive about the possibility of returning to Serie A.

“I don’t think that the time is right to talk about my future”,

“I don’t know anything about [his future] yet. We’ll think about it at the end of the season, for the moment I’m exclusively focussed on my game.

The 27-year-old former Torino man has had another difficult season, making only 14 Premier League starts this season.

Darmian was recently linked to a return to Italy,