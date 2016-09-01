Man Utd defender emerges as Juventus’ top target for next summer
18 January at 22:20Juventus have put Matteo Darmain on top of their summer shopping list as the Old Lady will be actively looking for one new wingback at least given that Patrice Evra is set to leave the club (either in January or at the end of the season), whilst both Dani Alves and Stefan Lichtsteiner are over 30 not to mention that the Swiss defender could also leave the club in the summer.
According to a report of ilbianconero.com, Juventus are considering offering € 10-12 million to the Red Devils in order to take the Italian defender back in the Serie A. The product of AC Milan academy had thrived at Torino, Juventus’ city rivals, before moving at Manchester United in a € 18 million deal in summer 2015.
The Italy International has been struggling with game time under José Mourinho so far this season and the Special One’s old club Inter are also interested in signing him.
