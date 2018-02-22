Man Utd defender explains gap with Man City, confirms Juve interest

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian talked to Sky Sport about Manchester City’s title and about his future: “Manchester City had a great season. Unfortunayely we didn’t win yesterday. It hurts because we want to end this season in the best possible way. Unfortunately our defeat allowed City to win the title. They deserve the praise because they played a great season.”



DERBY WIN - “It was a special game, weverybody knows that. We completed an incredibile comeback and we were euphoric because we managed to take the three points home. We wanted to win because we didn’t want City to celebrate the trophy against us. As for West Brom, we knew they needed the three points and it was a tough game for us. We need to look forward and think about Wednesday’s game.”



GAP BETWEEN UNITED AND CITY – “Man City did more points for us, that’s for sure. We lost too many games and yesterday is an example. City were almost perfect, they didn’t lost many points during their path.”



MOU VS GUARDIOLA – “Day afte day, there is always a challenge to face. Of course it’s not good for Manchester United to see City celebrate the title.”



LACK OF GAME TIME- “It has made me stronger. Footballers always want to play, it’s not always possible because of injuries or manager’s decisions. I’ve always worked hard and I think my sacrifices will be repaid.”



FUTURE – “I’m living a great experience here in England. I’d say yes to United again. It’s one of the best clubs in the world. I won several trophies here but I miss Italy. Let’s see what happens at the end of the season. NOw the priority is to end the season in the best way possible. Juventus? I have not decided yet. I am happy Juventus are interested in me. Juve are a great club and I am happy for that. I will think about a possible move when it will be the right time.”



