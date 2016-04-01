Man Utd defender names is toughest opponent ever

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is a transfer target of both Juventus and Inter for the summer transfer window. The Italian fullback joined the Red Devils in 2014 but has failed to live up to expectations during his time at the Old Trafford. Darmian has released an interview with Manchester United’s official website to talk about his career and his plans for the future.



When Darmian was asked about the thoughest opponent he has ever faced he said: ‘I think in Serie A, probably Carlos Tevez, when he played for Juventus. I think he was one of the most difficult opponents to play against in Serie A. He had a lot of things in his game but I think the best thing was his character because he never gave up, he tried to follow every player to take the ball, and I think he was a great player during the period he was playing for Juventus. He did very well. If I have to mention one from the Premier League, it’s difficult because there are a lot of very good players – we have a lot of very good players in our team as well – but if I have to choose one from another team, I think it’s maybe Eden Hazard or Alexis Sanchez.”

