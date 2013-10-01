Man Utd defender snubs Inter & Juventus move

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is being heavily linked with leaving the Old Trafford since José Mourinho was appointed as the Red Devils’ boss last summer.



The Italian full-back was not one of the regular starters of the Red Devils at the beginning of last season but he quickly climbed the Special One’s pecking order to become of the regular starters at the end of the last campaign.



José Mourinho is not willing to sell Darmian and the former Torino star doesn’t want to leave either.



The Italy International talked to Premium Sport on Tuesday night to confirm that he is not going to move to either Juventus or Inter.



“Inter and Juve? I am happy about the interest of other clubs”, Darmian said.



“However, I am happy at Manchester United and I want to stay here, I am not going to say anything else on the transfer market”, the 27-year-old stated.

