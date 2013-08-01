Man Utd enter transfer talks with possible replacement of De Gea
27 April at 13:10Manchester United are preparing for life after David De Gea and according to a report of the Manchester Evening News, agent of Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak travelled to Manchester last week to begin transfer talks with representatives of the Red Devils.
De Gea is being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and Manchester United seem to have picked the 24-year-old as their perfect replacement for the Spaniard.
The agent of Oblak is reported to have met representatives of Manchester United last week but the Red Devils still have to meet Atletico Madrid executives with the talented keeper who has a £ 85 million release clause included in his contract with the Champions League semifinalists.
Oblak is also reported to be a very close friend of Antoine Griezmann and José Gimenez two more Atletico Madrid star that are being linked with a summer move to the Old Trafford.
Manchester United are also rumoured to be interested in replacing De Gea with AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
