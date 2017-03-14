Man Utd eye ‘England’s hottest teenage prospect’ as Schweinsteiger close to MLS move
19 March at 14:00José Mourinho is going to give Manchester United a fresh start next season after this season’s highs and lows. Despite the Red Devils having already won two trophies this season, they are out of the FA Cup and, at the moment, they are failing to fill a Champions League spot in the Premier League table.
José Mourinho insists the club need more new players and more stars will be joining the Old Trafford in the summer after that the likes of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined the club last summer.
According to reports in England, Manchester United have set sights on the hottest teenage prospect in the country, Leicester City’s Terell Pennant. According to the Mirror, the 14-year-old striker is also a transfer target of Arsenal with the Gunners who are reportedly leading the race to sign the exciting prospect in the summer.
As for player leaving the Old Trafford, Bastian Schweinsteiger is heavily rumoured to be the next Manchester United star to leave the club. According to various reports in the US, the Germany International is close to agreeing personal terms with Chicago Fire that are the most interested club in signing the former Bayern Munich star.
'Member this guy? Sources indicate #cf97 still pursuing. Deal could be agreed before next window. pic.twitter.com/Q9V0sliY1U— Guillermo Rivera (@FireConf) March 13, 2017
