Man Utd eye Real & Barça target as Darmian edges closer to Juve move
27 February at 15:40Manchester United and Barcelona are reported to be interested in signing Real Sociedad defender Alvaro Odriozola. The 22-year-old defender will see his contract expire in 2022 but both European giants are planning to secure his services at the end of the season.
According to the Daily Mail, the promising defender could leave his current club for a fee close to € 20 million.
Manchester United are looking to strengthen their defensive department in the summer and may need to replace a few departing players.
Matteo Darmian, for example, is tipped to move to Juventus in June. According to our sources, Darmian has already reached an agreement with Juventus and the Old Lady will soon enter talks with the Red Devils.
The Italy defender was spotted while shopping in Milan yesterday.
Darmian joined Manchester United for € 18 million in summer 2015 and would be happy to make return to Italy.
