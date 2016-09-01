Man Utd face difficult task against West Brom

By: Farhad Hussein

Manchester United overcame Bournemouth 1-0 with what many called a poor performance from the Reds. An 11-point gap between them and rival City seems like it may be too much for United to catch up, which is why they are fighting to stay second. West Brom’s last match ended in a stalemate at Anfield and they will be looking to try and keep United out. This is the first of two away fixtures for United as they face Leicester just before Christmas.



Team News:

Manchester United are still without Paul Pogba as he serves the last of his three match ban. Eric Bailly could be out for up to three months after ankle surgery. Fellaini and Rojo are also doubtful for the fixture at the Hawthorns. Ashley Young is set to start and shift to a left back role as he sat out the midweek win over Bournemouth.



Gareth Barry could return for Baggies as he has overcome thigh problem. Matt Phillips and Craig Dawson are doubts for the fixture.



Probable starting line-ups:

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Young, Matic, Herrera, Martial, Lingard, Lukaku, Rashford



West Brom (4-3-3): Foster, Nyom, Hegazi, Evans, Gibbs, Livermore, Barry, Krychowiak, Robson-Kanu, Rondon, McClean