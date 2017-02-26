Man Utd face transfer competition as Celta Vigo scout the 'Next Chicharito’
28 February at 18:40Celta Vigo are interested in signing promising Mexican striker Hirving Lozano, according to various reports in Spain. AS.com, in fact, claims that the director of sport of the LaLiga side was spotted in the stands during Pachuca’s home clash against Tuzos last week. The Spanish paper reports that Mr. Felipe Minambres travelled to Mexico to watch the 21-year-old who is also being linked with a move to Manchester United.
Goal.com, in fact, lists the clubs that have shown interest in the Mexican striker so far. The Red Devils are not the only club interested as PSV, Benfica and Ajax are also being monitoring the performances of the talented striker who is tipped to become the ‘next Chicharito’.
Lozano, in fact, is not only a compatriot of the former Manchester United star, but has also similar qualities like cold blood in front of goal and a similar physical structure.
Lozano’s contract with Pachuca expires in 2020. He has managed 15 goals in 23 games in all competitions so far this season.
Go to comments