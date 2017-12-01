Man Utd fans cry foul when hit with record ticket prices
20 December at 15:00Supporters of Manchester United are crying foul as they’ve just learned the price Sevilla will be charging them for the Europa League clash in Spain.
Indeed, Red Devils fans may have to pay 150 euros to sit in the away section in 2018. The club has confirmed they’ve been given an allotment 2,450 tickets to the away match. Prices in the visitors section top out at 150 and start at 100 euros.
Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) has released a statement condemning the pricing. “It is too early to know whether we can change this but we are already in contact with both Manchester United and Football Supporters Europe (FSE) and will be lobbying UEFA and other bodies who may be able to influence this exploitative pricing."
It's not the first time this season United fans have been hit by a steep increase in ticket prices.
Tickets for the Carabao Cup game against Bristol were priced at 40 euros despite other visiting clubs having to pay just 15 euros for a visiting ticket this season.
