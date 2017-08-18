Man Utd given transfer hope as Monaco ‘won’t sell’ Fabinho to Psg
20 August at 13:10Manchester United are long time admirers of Monaco midfielder Fabinho with the Brazilian who has been chased by the Red Devils since the beginning of the summer transfer window.
Monaco, however, have refused to sell the Brazilian to the Red Devils who have signed Nemanja Matic instead.
The Red Devils, however, keep monitor the Brazilian given that his agent Jorge Mendes is also the representative of José Mourinho and a possible move of Fabinho to the Old Trafford can’t be ruled out although it is unlikely to happen in the current transfer window.
Manchester United, however, have given hope in their chase for the versatile midfielder given that Monaco seem to be reluctant to sell their starlet to Psg.
The Ligue 1 giants, in fact, want to sign both Kylian Mbappé and Fabinho and although the Frenchman seems close to a move to Paris, Sky Sport claims Monaco are not going to sell both their stars to their main rivals for the French title.
