Manchester United chiefs are reportedly on the brink of pulling out of their pursuit of Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic. The Red Devils are getting more and more frustrated as the Italian side continue to reject their advances.



According to The Metro, United now have their sights firmly fixed on another target and that is Swedish winger Emil Forsberg who currently ply’s his trade in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig. The 25-year-old is another player from the club who is in high demand and United bosses will be aware of the German side’s stubbornness in the way they have knocked back any moves by Liverpool for Naby Keita.



Leipzig could do the same with Forsberg and reports suggest that they will expect the Premier League giants to pay top dollar for another of their highly-rated star.



There is also a feeling that boss Jose Mourinho is using his chase for the Swede to pressure Inter into negotiating for Perisic. The Nerazzurri have a player at the club who is unhappy and United know that they still may be in a position to get the deal over the line before August 31.