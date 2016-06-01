Man Utd given boost as Napoli star may need to be sold

Manchester United target Jorginho could leave Napoli in the summer, his agent has said. The 26-year-old was linked with a move to the Old Trafford side in the summer, with the defensive midfielder touted as a replacement for veteran Michael Carrick.



Napoli may choose to cash in on the former Hellas Verona player in the summer and replace him with a younger option, and while he is keen to remain at the club, his agent has opened the door for a move.



“If a player like Torreira arrives from Sampdoria, then that will require an important investment and Jorginho could be sacrificed to make way,” Joao Santos admitted to Radio Crc.



“I think we’ll discuss a renewal at the end of the season, as it’s not the moment to talk about that, because he still has a long contract. He wants to stay, although we’ll have to see if Napoli agree with that.”



"I think they’d rather sell Jorginho than Amadou Diawara, who is younger.”