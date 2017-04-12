Man Utd given transfer boost as wife of exciting striker pushes to leave Napoli
12 April at 14:39No secret that Manchester United are interested in signing Napoli star Dries Mertens. The 29-year-old is said to have already met representatives of the Red Devils although there would be no agreement between the Premier League giants and the exciting Belgian striker.
Mertens is negotiating a contract extension with Napoli and according to reports in Italy the Serie A giants have managed to convince the player to extend his stay at the club until 2022. Trouble is, the player’s wife is pushing to leave Naples and, actually, she has already left the city since two months.
It is reported that Mertens’ wife found out that the player has cheated on her and has issued his husband ultimatum: or he can either decide to stay in Naples or leave the city to stay with her.
Manchester United are not the only club interested in signing the player as Inter are also monitoring the situation of the Belgium star whose contract at the San Paolo expires in 2018.
Go to comments