Jan Oblak could cost as little as

30 to

35 million, according to the latest reports from France.

Oblak was previously reported to be worth

100 million, seeing as Atletico Madrid were not willing to let him go for anything short of that sum, which happens to be his release clause.

A star at Atletico, the Slovenian’s agent made a number of enemies in Italy by making it clear that only Juventus was a “top club” there.

“Italy? Please, is this a serious question? In Italy, only Juventus are at the top level and they have Buffon, who’s now in the Champions League final. If you ask me, he can play for a few more years without any problems.”,

that the PSG and Manchester United will be very affordable this summer, were he choose to leave Madrid.