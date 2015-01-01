Man Utd GK target could cost only €35m
17 May at 16:15Jan Oblak could cost as little as €30 to €35 million, according to the latest reports from France.
Le Parisien confirm (via Le 10 Sport) that the PSG and Manchester United will be very affordable this summer, were he choose to leave Madrid.
Oblak was previously reported to be worth €100 million, seeing as Atletico Madrid were not willing to let him go for anything short of that sum, which happens to be his release clause.
A star at Atletico, the Slovenian’s agent made a number of enemies in Italy by making it clear that only Juventus was a “top club” there.
“Italy? Please, is this a serious question? In Italy, only Juventus are at the top level and they have Buffon, who’s now in the Champions League final. If you ask me, he can play for a few more years without any problems.”, he said to Goal (via football espana).
Go to comments