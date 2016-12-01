Man Utd hope as Barcelona consider alternatives for Griezmann
26 December at 11:20Manchester United and Barcelona are the most interested clubs in signing Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann at the end of the season.
The French striker has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract with the Colchoneros and both European giants are being linked with matching the player’s minimum transfer fee and welcome his services as soon as summer comes.
Barcelona have already begun talks with the representatives of the talented footballer, causing Atletico Madrid’s anger.
The Rojiblancos have reported Barcelona to Fifa as Barcelona had not been permitted of beginning talks with the agents of the France International and that could be good news for Manchester United.
According to Don Balon, the blaugrana are now considering alternatives for Griezmann as signing the French striker could now be more complicated for them.
Griezmann remains Barcelona’s top target for the summer transfer window but the blaugrana would resume their interest in Dybala if the signing of Griezmann would turn out being too complicated to finalize.
Go to comments