Man Utd hope as Juve line-up alternative to €100m Serie A star

Juventus continue to look for reinforcements for their midfield. Aside from being hot in pursuit of Liverpool's German international midfielder Emre Can together with Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, the Bianconeri are monitoring two midfielders who play for two different clubs in Rome.



As reported previously, Juventus continue to monitor the situation regarding Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic but the Serbian wonderkid has no redemption clause in his contract which means that Lazio will not entertain any offer's until the end of the season.



Even then the Bianconeri risk going into a bidding war with a host of Europe's top clubs, including José Mourinho's Manchester United who is hot on the player's trails.



Juventus have identified an alternative to Milinkovic-Savic in the same city, namely in Lazio's fierce cross-town rivals Roma where Dutch international Kevin Strootman plays.



The former PSV player was courted by the Bianconeri in the summer and could make another attempt for him given that his redemption clause of €45 million will be active when the transfer opens at the end of June 2018.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)