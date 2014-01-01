Man Utd - Huddersfield: Live updates and confirmed lineups

• These sides haven’t met at Old Trafford since March 1972, with the Red Devils winning 2-0 in a top-flight fixture with goals from Ian Storey-Moore and George Best.

• Huddersfield are winless in their last 14 away games against Man Utd in all competitions (D5 L9) since a 6-0 victory in September 1930.

• The last 19 clubs playing their first Premier League match at Old Trafford have all lost – the last team to avoid defeat were Derby County in April 1997, winning 3-2.

• Manchester United haven’t lost twice in a league season against a newly promoted side since the 1986/87 campaign, losing both matches against Wimbledon.

• Huddersfield are without a win in their last seven Premier League games (three draws followed by four losses) and have enjoyed just two wins in their last 14 in the competition (D3 L9).

• Manchester United have lost just two of their last 39 Premier League home games (W24 D13 L2), with both of those defeats coming against Manchester City.

• The Red Devils haven’t lost consecutive Premier League games since May 2017, which featured a loss away to Tottenham.

• Since the start of last season, Alexis Sanchez has been involved in eight goals in his nine Premier League games against newly promoted sides (7 goals, 1 assist), including a goal against Huddersfield in Arsenal’s 5-0 win against them in November.

• Romelu Lukaku has netted 81 goals in 147 games against non ‘big-six’ sides, compared to just 15 goals in 63 Premier League appearances against them (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur).

• Jose Mourinho hasn’t a lost a home league match in February since February 2002, when his Porto side lost 3-2 to Beira Mar in the Portuguese Liga; he has won 19 of 24 matches since (D5).