Man Utd: Ibrahimovic provides injury update

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic will make return to the pitch in a few months or so. The Swede has been out of action for several months due to a knee injury but his time on the sidelines has almost come to an end.



“The knee is fine and I want everybody to be patient because I will be back very soon. When I’ll be back everybody will know it. You still have to deal with me, I’ll be back stronger than ever”, the former Juventus, Inter and AC Milan star said.



“You always have to work hard and believe in what you do – he continued – I am never satisfied, I am living to be the best.”



Ibra joined Manchester United in summer 2016 completing a free move from Psg. The Swede star went on to score 28 goals in 46 appearances with the Red Devils but his Manchester United career took a bad path when he picked up an ACL tear in April.

