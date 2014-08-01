Man Utd: Ibrahimovic’s prize money revealed
10 May at 14:20Zlatan Ibrahimovic is rumoured to have rejected a contract extension offer of Manchester United as he the Swede feels he does not deserve to be paid while out of action with a severe knee injury. The future of the former PSG striker is up in the air as the player could leave Man Utd in the summer or spend one more year at the Old Trafford.
Meantime, calciomercato.com can reveal the player’s prize money for the current campaign. Scorer of 28 goals in 46 appearances with the Red Devils, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will earn an extra € 3 million on top of his € 13 million-a-year salary.
The former Juve, Inter and AC Milan striker will remain out of action for several months with a knee injury and it is still unclear whether he will extend his stay at the Old Trafford or leave Manchester to move to the MLS.
Ibrahimovic’s Manchester United contract runs until the end of the season but the Red Devils have an option to extend the player’s stay for one more season.
