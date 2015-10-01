Manchester United look to be out on their own in the race for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar after their nearest rivals for the player Arsenal ended their interest. Gunners boss Arsene Wenger was speaking ahead of this weekend’s big Premier League showdown with Liverpool and when asked about the latest situation with the 21-year-old, he replied; “It’s dead because Monaco has closed the door definitely”.



Wenger admitted that players such as Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho were taking the French side’s full attention and with the deadline approaching, it seems the French international will not be heading to The Emirates.



This news will have been received with interest up at Old Trafford with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho also an admirer of Lemar. It had looked to be a two-horse race between United and Arsenal for his signature and now the Portuguese tactician may step up his quest to complete the signing before next Thursday’s deadline.