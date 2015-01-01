Marseille are ready to do anything in order to sign Roma star Kevin Strootman.

Coach Rudi Garcia has already worked with him at Roma, and was recently quoted as saying that he would ‘fetch Strootman’ if there was the chance to sign him.

“Marseille’s interest? It was spoken of this winter but it’s not possible. If I could get him, I’d fetch him in my car!” Garcia said.

Sources told Calciomercato a few weeks back that

There seems to have been some progress on that front, at least according to France Football.

(via Le10Sport), write that the Ligue 1 pretenders consider the 27-year-old to be a priority. The scorer of six goals and provider of five assists, the Manchester United target is also liked by Inter Milan.Both Jose Mourinho and Louis Van Gaal are enthusiastic, with the Dutch gaffer trying to sign his compatriot during his breakthrough season at Roma in 2013-2014.Roma were potentially prepared to get rid of the midfielder, and that talks over a new deal hadn’t yet begun.