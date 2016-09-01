Man Utd interest in Bordeaux starlet unsettles Liverpool brass
22 December at 16:15Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign a winger and a central midfielder in the January transfer window, reports the Manchester Evening News.
Mourinho failed to land all his desired targets in the summer and is on the look-out for reinforcements in the New Year. Brazilian sensation Malcom is his prime target to improve his wide options.
The news of their rival’s interest is sure to upset Liverpool. The Anfield club has been looking at potential replacements for star Mohamed Salah, should he make an unlikely summer move to Real Madrid. Despite his explosive success in his second Premier League stint, the Egyptian international has been rumored to leave Liverpool after just one season as Florentino Perez has thought about bringing him to Madrid.
For their part, Bordeaux insists that the 20-year-old will not leave the French city next month. The likes of Christian Pulisic and Julian Weigl have also been thrown about as midfield targets for Mourinho, who is looking to bring in some younger legs.
