Man Utd interested in Valencia wonderkid

Manchester United boss José Mourinho has made it clear he is keen to strengthen his squad again next year and has drawn up a list of transfer targets.



With Henrikh Mkhitaryan increasingly likely to leave the Red Devils during next month’s transfer window, the Portuguese coach believes he has found an ideal replacement in the shape of Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler.



The former Chelsea and Inter tactician feels the 20-year-old would be suited perfectly to English football because he is intelligent and has the stamina to cover a lot of space. He is also of the opinion that his qualities would complement those of Paul Pogba very well.



The Old Trafford side could loan Soler back to Valencia for the remainder of the season, unless the aforementioned Armenian leaves before the transfer window closes. However, with his price tag set at €80 million, United chiefs could look to lower the cost by including players such as Juan Mata in a potential deal.



(Don Balon)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)