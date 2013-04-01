EXCLUSIVE: Huge news for #yeg soccer: 17 yr old local product @AlphonsoDavies receives invite from @ManUtd to train with #PL club in January. Pending clearance and approval of @WhitecapsFC . More tonight at 6 on @ctvedmonton pic.twitter.com/ffSV8Wgx5U — Adam Cook (@AdamCookCTV) December 9, 2017

Manchester United have invited Vancouver Whitecaps teenager Alphonso Davies for a trial in January, reports CTV Edmonton .The 17-year-old midfielder, who became the youngest player to make his debut for the Canadian national team in the summer, is waiting for clearance from his club to accept the offer from United.Davies burst onto the MLS scene as a 16-year-old and quickly established himself as one of the most promising soccer prospects to come out of North America, if not the most promising to come from Canada.He scored three goals in four matches for Canada at the 2017 Gold Cup. Davies was the competition’s top scorer, received the Young Player Award and made the tournament’s Best XI.