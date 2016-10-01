Man Utd join Barcelona in race to sign Dortmund midfielder
06 February at 19:00
According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have joined the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl. The 22-year-old is under contract with the Bundesliga giants until 2021, but this has not stopped several of the continent’s biggest clubs looking to secure his services.
Barcelona and Bayern Munich have both been linked with the Germany international in the past, as he is a classic example of a modern-day midfielder who involves himself in both the defensive and attacking parts of the game.
Meanwhile, the Red Devils have now thrown their hat in the ring with reports suggesting they could make a bid money bid for him at the end of the season. It is no secret that José Mourinho’s side has struggled due to a lack of creativity at times during his spell in Manchester, and it seems his heart is set on rectifying this ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.
(Manchester Evening News)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
