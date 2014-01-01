Chelsea are set to face competition from Manchester United in their race to sign Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, reports the Daily Record

Alex Sandro hasn’t been in form this season for the Old Lady and has disappointed since the season began. He has made only eight starts in the Serie A, assisting thrice and scoring once.

It is said that Jose Mourinho will be handed a transfer kitty of about 80 million pounds and is intent on making additions to the side, as he looks to win the Premier League once again. And United have now emerged as front-runners to sign Alex Sandro, who has also been quoted by Chelsea.

While a move to Stamford Bridge never materialised despite the presence of interest, Chelsea haven’t given up the chase to sign the Brazilian. Jose Mourinho has, though, shifted attention from Tottenham’s Danny Rose and feels that the former Porto man is the perfect player for the club.

