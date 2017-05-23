Man Utd join Juve in Brazilian chase, Mou prepares opening bid for Everton star
23 May at 17:35Manchester United are being very active in terms of transfer negotiations of late, even if the summer transfer window has yet to begin. According to German paper Kicker (via Tuttosport), Manchester United have joined Juventus in race to sign Brazilian star Douglas Costa who is rumoured to be considering leaving the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.
The Brazilian is also being chased by Tottenham and according to several reports he will be leaving the Bundesliga giants at the end of the season.
Douglas Costa has been struggling with game time this season and he’s reported to be not happy anymore at his club. Manchester United are also reported to be considering signing Renato Sanches who is also contracted with Bayern Munich and is not getting enough game time under Carlo Ancelotti.
The Red Devils came close to signing Renato Sanches last summer but the Portuguese joined Bayern Munich instead.
Meantime, José Mourinho is reportedly plotting a summer move for Everton star Ross Barkley who is also on Tottenham’s shopping list. The Englishman failed to meet the club’s deadline to clarify his future and, as a consequence, he’s set to leave the blue side of Liverpool once the summer transfer window begins.
Barkley’s contract with Everton expires in summer 2018. Despite that, Manchester United are reported to be preparing an offer in the region of € 25 million (roughly £ 20 million).
