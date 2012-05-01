Man Utd: José Mourinho names the best player he has ever coached
13 September at 12:20Manchester United boss José Mourinho talked to the Times (via 101 Great Goals) ahead of yesterday’s 3-0 win over Basel making a surprising statement about the best player he has ever coached. The Special One pushed to reunite with former Chelsea star Nemanja Matic earlier this summer and Mourinho’s words seem to justify the investment made by the Red Devils.
" I cannot say that I had better guys than him [Matic] in my career”, Mourinho said.
"He has with me something which marks forever, which was a match where he was on the bench, I play him minute 45 and I took him off minute 70, 75. The press wants a story, the press wants blood. My blood, or his blood, or both. He was really sad. I was also sad because it's not something nice and it's something that I did only twice in my career.”
José Mourinho signed Matic for Chelsea in January 2014 with the Blues who invested € 25 million to take the Serbian back to South-West London.
This past summer Man U almost doubled that fee spending € 44 million to allow Mou to reunite with the best player he has ever coached.
