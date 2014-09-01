Man Utd: José Mourinho provides Pogba injury update

Manchester United star Paul Pogba picked up an injury in the Red Devils’ 3-0 over Basel yesterday night. The Frenchman was replaced in the 18th minute by Marouane Fellaini who netted the opener for José Mourinho’s side just a few minutes later.



The Special One talked to media at the end of the game and revealed that the former Juventus star will have to skip one game at least.



“I don’t know, it looks like a hamstring injury”, Mourinho told media.



“By experience it’s a muscular bigger or small and that could stop him playing for a few weeks. The squad are for this. We don’t cry. No Paul for Sunday. We have Herrera, Carrick, Fellaini and Matic.”



​Pogba joined the Red Devils one year ago making return to the Old Trafford after a one-year spell at Juventus. The Frenchman was hugely criticized for his performances last season but he eventually managed to lift three trophies and was also named as the best player of the last campaign f Europa League.

