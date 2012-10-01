Reports suggest that Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Genoa about the acquisition of Pietro Pellegri.

Currently only 16, Pellegri has scored 3 times already in the Serie A, turning a lot of heads among the big European clubs. In Italy, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan are said to monitoring him, with Chelsea and Manchester United following him from England.

While United and Chelsea have already enquiries with Genoa, PSG have made concrete contact with the youngster’s agent. It is said that Pellegrini’s agent will fly to Paris in the coming hours to hear the Parisien’s offer, as he looks to negotiate a deal away from Genoa.

While the Grifone don’t want to sell their young, prized asset, they would not accept a fee below the age of 40 million. They demand cash and no exchange.

Pellegrini currently plays for the Italy U17 side as well, having made 13 appearances for the side already.

