Man Utd: Juve open transfer talks with Martial

Serie A giants Juventus are in negotations to sign Manchester United superstar Anthony Martial, TuttoSport understands.



The 22-year-old Martial joined the Old Trafford based side from Monaco for a big money transfer in the summer of 2015. While the Frenchman has impressed, he has been inconsistent this season. He has made 16 starts and has appeared ten times from the bench, scoring nine times and assisting five times on the way.



Amidst reports from France which suggested that Martial has refused to sign a contract extension at the club, TuttoSport report that contacts between Martial's entourage and Juventus continue.



It said that Martial has been left frustrated by the way Jose Mourinho has used him and he feels frozen out at United. Because of that, he wants to leave United and contacts between the Old Lady and Martial's entourage continue.

