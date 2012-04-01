Man Utd, Juve target Pepe offered € 15m-a-year to join Hebei Fortune
03 January at 16:13Real Madrid centre-half Pepe has been offered € 15 million-a-year to join Chinese club Hebei Fortune, according to various reports from everywhere around Europe.
The Portuguese defender’s contract expires at the end of the season and both Manchester United and Juventus are considering offering the player a two-year deal to sign him as a free agent at the end of the current campaign.
Both the Red Devils and the Old Lady, however, can’t match the offer of the Chinese Super League giants that acquired Ezequiel Lavezzi from PSG exactly one year ago.
Pepe is said to be considering leaving Real Madrid as the Portugal International has asked his club a new two-year deal to extend his stay in the Spanish capital.
The LaLiga table leaders, however, are offering the experienced defender a one-year contract extension. As of today, Pepe is likely to be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, though it remains to be seen whether he will join the Chinese Super League or move to either Manchester United or Juventus.
